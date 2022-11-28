Bogdanovic is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Knicks.

The veteran forward missed the Pistons' last contest and is uncertain for Tuesday's matchup against New York. If Bogdanovic is able to return, expect him to take back Detroit's lead-scoring duties with Cade Cunningham (shin) still ruled out. In the nine games since Cunningham exited the lineup, Bogdanovic is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 34.0 minutes per game.