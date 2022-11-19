Bogdanovic totaled 20 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 128-121 loss to the Lakers.

Bogdanovic has emerged as Detroit's most efficient player through the first 17 games of the season. The 33-year-old is having a bit of a renaissance with his new team, averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists to begin the season. Bogdanovic's accuracy has been especially impressive. He's converting 50.2 percent of his shots and draining 41.1 percent of his attempts beyond the arc.