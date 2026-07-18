Pistons' Brice Williams: Chips in 15 points Friday

Williams finished Friday's 101-87 Summer League loss to Miami with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes.

Williams didn't take a lot of shots during Friday's contest, but he was efficient enough to finish as the Pistons' second-leading scorer behind Ebuka Okorie (27 points). Williams spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Motor City Cruise, and he figures to do the same in the upcoming season unless he cracks a NBA team's 15-man roster at the end of training camp.