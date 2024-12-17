Cunningham closed Monday's 125-124 overtime win over Miami with 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and 18 assists over 42 minutes.

Cunningham dominated every aspect of Monday's overtime battle, leading all players in assists and rebounds while putting together an impressive triple-double performance. Cunningham set a new season high in assists while recording his sixth triple-double of the campaign. He also became the first player in Pistons history to record the stat line he did Monday.