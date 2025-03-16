Cunningham was ejected late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Thunder after being assessed two technical fouls, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cunningham was assessed two technical fouls in quick succession near the end of the third quarter while arguing over a foul call. His night will end with 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds over 29 minutes. Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley will play more prominent roles in the fourth quarter due to Cunningham's ejection.