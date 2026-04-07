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Cunningham (chest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

With three games left in the regular season, Cunningham appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery with the superstar now considered day-to-day. If Cunningham does get the green light to suit up, it's likely that he has heavy restrictions right out of the gate.

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