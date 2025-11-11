Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Massive triple-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cunningham contributed 46 points (14-45 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two blocks across 45 minutes in Monday's 137-135 overtime win over the Wizards.
Cunningham struggled with efficiency but still stuffed the stat while scoring a game- and career-high 46 points. The star point guard also grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, marking his first game of the season with double-digit boards. Additionally, he led all players in assists and steals. Cunningham has now posted a double-double or better in four consecutive games.
