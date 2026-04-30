Cunningham posted 45 points (13-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 44 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The star point guard turned in an efficient performance and tied Paolo Banchero for the game-high mark in points. Cunningham scored 20 points in the second quarter alone and finished one point away from tying his career high. His efficiency was also extremely encouraging, as he had shot just 32.6 percent from the floor in the previous two games. Cunningham and the Pistons will look to stave off elimination once again in Friday's Game 6 in Orlando.