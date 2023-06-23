General manager Troy Weaver said Friday that Cunningham (lower leg) will "definitely be ready for training camp," Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham sustained a left shin injury in November and required surgery in mid-December. He was expected to return to full health during the offseason, and Weaver's post-draft comments suggest that the point guard is on track to meet that goal. Assuming Cunningham is healthy for camp, he should be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.