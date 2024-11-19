Cunningham ended with 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 122-112 loss to the Bulls.
Cunningham led Detroit with 26 points and was clearly locked in from beyond the arc. He also continued his streak of reaching double figures in assists, as he's now dished out 10 or more in four consecutive appearances.
