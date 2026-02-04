Cunningham is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to right wrist injury management.

It's an injury that Cunningham worked through earlier in the year and could impact his availability for the Pistons' back-to-back set against the Wizards and Knicks on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Jaden Ivey was shipped to Chicago on Tuesday, so Daniss Jenkins figures to be the top candidate to enter Detroit's starting lineup if Cunningham were to miss time.