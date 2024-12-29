Cunningham closed Saturday's 134-121 loss to the Nuggets with 17 points (7-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 27 minutes.

Cunningham failed to reach the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 12, snapping a five-game stretch in which he averaged 26.8 points per game while leading the Pistons to a 4-1 record. Even if the scoring numbers weren't as high as they were in previous contests, Cunningham still posted an impressive stat line and finished just two dimes away from recording what would've been his seventh double-double across 10 December outings. He's averaging 24.8 points, 10.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in the current month.