Cunningham had 40 points (15-29 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Even though Anthony Edwards will probably grab all the headlines thanks to his 53-point performance in this loss, there's no question Cunningham delivered an outstanding performance in his own right. Even though the star floor general has been battling some lingering soreness in his knee in recent days, he didn't look affected by any sort of injury given how dominant he was. This was Cunningham's best scoring output of the entire campaign, and just the fifth time he scored more than 30 points in 2024-25.