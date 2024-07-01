Cunningham (knee) agreed Sunday with the Pistons on a five-year, $226 million max extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham has been a bright spot for the Pistons since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He missed most of the 2022-23 campaign due to a left shin injury, but he bounced back in 2023-24, averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over 62 appearances. He missed the end of the season due to left knee tendinopathy but should be back to full health for the start of training camp.