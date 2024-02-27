Cunningham is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Chicago due to left knee injury management.
Cunningham logged a hefty 36-minute workload in Monday's loss to New York at the buzzer, but he appears on track to play in the second half of Detroit's back-to-back Tuesday. It's worth noting that there has been prior precedent this season for Cunningham to be downgraded from probable to out, so his status will need to be monitored.
