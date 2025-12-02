Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Robinson missed his first game of the season Monday, but he remains day-to-day. If he's unable to suit up, the Pistons could turn to Ronald Holland and Daniss Jenkins.
