Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Plays well in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson amassed 10 points (3-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 98-83 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Robinson didn't have the best shooting performance but he was terrific on the other end of the floor. The Pistons have tightened up their rotation, with Javonte Green being the only reserve to eclipse 20 minutes Thursday.
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