Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon said Monday that Ivey (leg) will be a full go for training camp, Eric Vincent reports.

Additionally, Ivey will have no restrictions. Ivey hasn't played since Jan. 1 due to a broken left fibula, forcing him to miss the final 55 games of the 2024-25 regular season. Prior to the injury, he was in the midst of a breakout campaign with 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.9 minutes across 30 appearances. The Pistons will be hoping he can find his form quickly and pick up where he left off.