Wiseman ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 119-94 loss to Boston.

Wiseman's offensive output wasn't overly impressive, but Monday marked his fourth game of the season with at least three assists, while also representing his fifth game with at least three steals-plus-blocks. The 22-year-old has plenty of time and tools to continue developing as a player, but hitting the aforementioned thresholds isn't a high bar, which is a factor in his limited fantasy appeal.