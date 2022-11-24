Hayes (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Hayes left Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a left calf injury, and it may cause him to miss his first game of the season. Jaden Ivey (knee) is also questionable. Cory Joseph could step into a much bigger role.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Exits with calf injury•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: To remain starter indefinitely•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Flirts with double-double•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Solid all-around game as starter•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Lands in starting five•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Delivers season-high seven dimes•