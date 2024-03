Sasser won't start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Cade Cunningham resting, Sasser drew his first career start Monday against the Celtics. The rookie posted eight points, six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes but will return to the bench Wednesday. Over his last five appearances as a reserve, Sasser has averaged 8.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.