Pistons' Marcus Sasser: Doubtful for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sasser (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Sasser is expected to miss his third consecutive contest to start the season due to a right hip issue. With the 25-year-old guard and Caris LeVert (hamstring) both likely to join Jaden Ivey (knee) on the sideline, Chaz Lanier and Daniss Jenkins are candidates for a bump in minutes.
