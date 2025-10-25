default-cbs-image
Sasser (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Sasser is expected to miss his third consecutive contest to start the season due to a right hip issue. With the 25-year-old guard and Caris LeVert (hamstring) both likely to join Jaden Ivey (knee) on the sideline, Chaz Lanier and Daniss Jenkins are candidates for a bump in minutes.

