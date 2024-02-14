Fontecchio is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers.
Fontecchio will replace Mike Muscala in the starting lineup Tuesday. Fontecchio scored 20 points in 29 minutes coming off the bench in his Detroit debut but started in 34 games for the Jazz earlier this season.
