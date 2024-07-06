Fontecchio (toe) has re-signed with the Pistons on a two-year, $16 million deal, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Fontecchio posted solid numbers with the Pistons and will get another chance to impress in Motor City. The 28-year-old was acquired by the Pistons via trade with the Jazz in February and averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals in 30.2 minutes for Detroit while starting in nine of 16 appearances. He's expected to be healthy come training camp in the fall.