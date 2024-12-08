Harris produced 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over New York.

Harris played his usual role as a complementary piece in Detroit's starting lineup, supplying 13 points and nine boards to support Cade Cunningham's massive triple-double. Over his last eight outings, Harris is averaging 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game. The veteran wing continues to take a back seat in the scoring department to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and even Malik Beasley on most nights, but Harris should remain a reliable source of production across the board while not offering a major boost in any one particular area.