Moore recorded seven points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime loss to Charlotte.

Moore is averaging just 4.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.1 minutes across seven appearances this season. However, the 23-year-old forward is making the most of his playing time by shooting 63.2 percent from the field. With Cade Cunningham (hip) exiting Thursday's contest early, Moore could receive increased playing time if Cunningham is forced to miss any future contests.