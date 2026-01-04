Ingram logged 29 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during the Raptors' 134-117 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Ingram came out firing with 12 points in the first quarter, and the veteran forward finished Saturday's game as the Raptors' co-leader in scoring with RJ Barrett. Ingram has been the shot creator that Toronto envisioned when they acquired him from the Pelicans at last year's trade deadline, and he has played a key role in the Raptors' solid start to the 2025-26 regular season. He has scored at least 26 points in four of his last five outings, and over that span he has averaged 26.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 blocks over 35.4 minutes per game.