Banton (ankle) participated in practice Friday and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Banton is questionable to miss his third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. The second-year guard is averaging 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.2 minutes across 15 games this season. Banton's next opportunity to play will be Monday's game against Cleveland if he can't go Saturday.