Banton totaled no counting stats in four minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.

Banton logged four minutes, moving back into the rotation after sitting out the previous four games. Despite his reputation as a silly-season specialist, it would appear as though Banton is going to struggle to play any sort of consistent role for the remainder of the season. With Boston poised to make a playoff push, expect to see him spending more time on the bench than on the court.