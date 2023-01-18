Banton (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Banton is dealing with a hip injury that has kept him out the last two games. However, he hasn't played for the Raptors since Dec. 19 while in the G League, so his status shouldn't affect the team's rotation either way. If he can't go, Banton's next chance to suit up would be Saturday's matchup with Boston.