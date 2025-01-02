Quickley provided 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and 15 assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 win over the Nets.

Quickley returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous 22 games due to an elbow injury. He moved straight into the starting lineup and despite an apparent minutes limit, he finished with his first double-double of the season. The Raptors appeared far more cohesive on the offensive end, testament to the impact Quickley had and should continue to have moving forward.