Coach Darko Rajakovic said Quickley (pelvis) practiced Friday, and the team is optimistic the point guard will play Saturday versus the Clippers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports. Quickley is officially listed as questionable.

Quickley has missed eight straight games since suffering a right pelvic contusion during the Raptors' season-opening loss to the Cavaliers. Saturday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it may be a stretch to expect Quickley to play both games. However, even if he remains sidelined through the weekend, it appears, barring a setback, Quickley's return to game action is imminent.