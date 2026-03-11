Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Racking up assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley posted 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 loss to the Rockets.
Quickley handed out a at least six assists Tuesday in his fifth straight game. The star guard is on a roll as a playmaker, averaging 16.0 points, 8.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per tilt in his last five games.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Dishes seven dimes in loss•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Rare double-double in win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Pours in game-high 32 in win•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Pops for team-high 18 in loss•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Available to play•