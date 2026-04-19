Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Iffy for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quickley (hamstring) is questionable for Game 2 against the Knicks on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Quickley sustained a hamstring injury during the Raptors' regular-season finale against the Nets and has been listed as day-to-day ever since. If Quickley remains out, the Raptors will likely continue to lean on Jamal Shead.
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