Quickley totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Quickley was one of Toronto's more effective offensive contributors, finishing third on the team in scoring while connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. However, he managed just two assists despite operating as a starting guard. Quickley's scoring and three-point production remain encouraging, but fantasy managers will want to see more consistent contributions as a facilitator.