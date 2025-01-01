Quickley is officially off the Raptors' injury report and will play against the Nets on Wednesday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After missing 22 games, Quickley returns to the active lineup Wednesday against Brooklyn, helping provide some backcourt depth for the struggling Raptors. He has played only three games this season due to a pelvis contusion and then an elbow sprain. Quickley is expected to face heavy restrictions for at least a few games given his lengthy layoff and surprise return to action.
More News
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Starting in return•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Could make return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Still not ready for full contact•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Remains without timetable•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Will get more imaging on elbow•
-
Raptors' Immanuel Quickley: Still limited to individual drills•