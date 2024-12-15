Quickley (elbow) has begun incorporating his left arm into recent workouts, but he's still not ready for full-contact drills, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

While Quickley's progress has been encouraging, he's expected to need a couple more weeks of recovery before trying to regain his conditioning for game action. He's been limited to individual drills since being diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his left elbow in mid-November. Quickley has made only three appearances in his first full season in Toronto, missing eight straight games with a right pelvic contusion before suffering the elbow injury.