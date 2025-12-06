Mogbo amassed two points (1-1 FG) over four minutes during Friday's 111-86 loss to Charlotte.

Mogbo suited up for just the third time in the past 13 games, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece, typically dusted off during garbage time. Through 10 appearances this season, Mogbo has scored a total of 10 points. Some simple math would tell you that he is averaging 1.0 points per game, which is less than ideal when it comes to potential fantasy value.