site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-jonathan-mogbo-back-to-nba | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo: Back to NBA
•
1 min read
Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.
Mogbo, who has been a key player for the 905, is being recalled to provide emergency depth at the NBA level. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) continues to manage a lingering injury.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read