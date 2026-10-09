Mogbo finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Mogbo delivered an encouraging all-around performance, shooting efficiently from the field while contributing on the glass and defensively. The versatile forward also collected two offensive rebounds and committed two turnovers. His ability to contribute across multiple categories could help him earn additional opportunities in Sacramento's frontcourt, though his regular-season fantasy value will depend on securing consistent minutes.