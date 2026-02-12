Barrett chipped in 16 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 loss to the Pistons.

Barrett appears to be just about all the way back from an ankle sprain that plagued him in the middle of January. The star swingman has averaged 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.0 minutes per contest in his last eight games, though he's still shaking off some rust while hitting just 29.4 percent of his three-point attempts.