Barrett chipped in 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 victory over the Nets.

Barrett's status was up in the air earlier in the day, but he took the court and helped the Raptors clinch a playoff berth in the lopsided victory. The Raptors have made the playoffs despite a slew of injuries throughout the regular season. Barrett endured a whopping 25 games lost to injury, and the lengthy absences of Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and Jakob Poeltl also posed challenges. Although Quickley left the game with a hamstring issue, Barrett and the rest of the first unit are healthy as they prepare to take on the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.