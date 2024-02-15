Barrett closed with 23 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-125 loss to the Pacers.

Barrett has been a consistent scorer for the Raptors this season, reaching the 20-point mark in seven of his last nine appearances with Toronto. He enters the All-Star break averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over six February appearances, and while his numbers have not fluctuated much compared to his New York days, he's handling a bigger workload, and that has resulted in a slight scoring increase.