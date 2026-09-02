Barrett did not participate in Canada's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he gears up for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Barrett averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 57 starts for Toronto during the 2025-26 regular season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. The 26-year-old remains an important part of a Raptors offense that also features Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. That collection of scoring options could limit Barrett's overall usage, but he should remain a steady source of points and rebounds in most fantasy formats.