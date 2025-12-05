Mamukelashvili is starting Thursday's game against the Lakers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jakob Poeltl will get the night off Thursday, paving the way for Mamukelashvili's second start of the 2025-26 campaign. His last start dates back to Nov. 23 against Brooklyn, when he finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes.