Mamukelashvili (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Mamukelashvili is dealing with a neck contusion and stiffness ahead of Tuesday's matchup, leaving his status uncertain. The big man has served as a frontcourt option off the bench, averaging 9.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.8 minutes across 10 appearances this season. If he's unable to suit up, Collin Murray-Boyles and recently recalled Jonathan Mogbo could see minutes at center.