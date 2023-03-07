Barnes posted 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes before getting ejected from Monday's 118-113 loss to Denver.

Barnes scored in double figures for a 17th straight game and grabbed his most rebounds since Feb. 1, falling one short of his 14th double-double this season. The second-year forward also displayed his defensive prowess by recording at least one tally in each defensive category. However, Barnes' solid night came to a screeching halt when he was assessed back-to-back technicals and ejected by referee Scott Foster late in the fourth quarter. This was Barnes' first career ejection in the NBA, and it wasn't for anything malicious, so he shouldn't garner any further punishment.