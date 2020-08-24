Davis totaled 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 win over the Nets.

The Raptors hope they won't need a heavy dose of Davis' services anytime soon, but he could be in line for an increased role if Kyle Lowry's (ankle) keeps him sidelined. Davis is just another example of Toronto's depth of talent, which should come in handy against the Celtics, who run with a much tighter rotation.