Nembhard compiled 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Nembhard shot 66.7 percent from the floor Friday and scored in double figures for a second consecutive game while also coming within one assist of a double-double. He's now averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 assists in 28.1 minutes per game this year.