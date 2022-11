Nembhard logged 12 points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-96 win over Grand Rapids.

Nembhard wasn't particularly efficient from the floor during Thursday's matchup, but he was perfect from the charity stripe and was one of two starters to score in double figures for the Cruise. However, he also committed a team-high six turnovers during the comeback victory.